ADVERTISEMENT
College of Education Minna matriculates 3,125 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Provost, Yakubu Auna, congratulated the students for the privilege of being admitted to the college.

He made the call on Saturday in Minna at the 43rd matriculation of the new intake for 2022/2023 academic session.

“Security issues is the duty of all and sundry and should not be left in the hands of the school security, vigilante and other security agencies alone.

“Together we shall fight insecurity by informing the school of suspicious behaviour of unscrupulous elements lurking in the school or around the school.

“Every students should see themselves as stakeholders in the fight against insecurity and conscientiously fight it,” he said.

Earlier, the Registrar of the College, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu-Aliyu, who administered oaths of allegiance on the students, admonished them to be of good conduct.

“This is an annual ritual and it is binding on you to adhere strictly to rules and regulations on oath of allegiance of the college” he said.

Also speaking, the Provost, Yakubu Auna, congratulated the students for the privilege of being admitted to the college.

He tasked them to focus on their studies and refrain from acts that could distract them from attaining their goals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

