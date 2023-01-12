ADVERTISEMENT
Collect your PVCs and vote PDP - Ortom tells Benue people

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday at Ugba, headquarters of Logo Local Government Area of the state advised Benue people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
If you fail to collect your PVCs you will disenfranchise yourselves and will not be able to vote for our party which is also your party.

“I encourage you to vote en-masse for PDP candidates and not allow yourselves to be deceived by candidates of other political parties because they do not have anything to offer,’Ortom said.

PDP governorship candidate in Benue, Mr Titus Uba, appreciated the people for praying for his quick recovery from an illness, stressing that God healed him because of their prayers.

“I am confident that all PDP candidates in Benue will win their election,’’ Uba said.

He noted that Sen. Gabriel Suswam, PDP senator representing Benue Northeast Senatorial District had done great things for the people of Logo Local Government Area and other parts of the district and they were speaking glowingly of him.

He added that Suswam’s achievements were enough to make people of the senatorial district vote for the PDP.

In his remarks, Suswam urged the people of the district to rally around Uba and other PDP candidates to ensure that they win their elections.

He noted that Uba’s mother is their sister and they should vote for him to reap immense benefits.

He urged the electorate not to vote for inexperienced politicians, stressing that Uba had the capacity and experience because he was Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly for several years in the past.

The Guest Speaker, Mr Demenongo Unom, advised the electorate to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Fr. Hyacinth Alia because he never condemned the alleged killing of the Benue people by herdsmen.

Also addressing the rally, the Director-General of the Uba Campaign Organisation, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, expressed optimism that Benue electorate would vote massively for all PDP candidates.

News Agency Of Nigeria
