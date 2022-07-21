RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Collapsed national power grid restored for the 6th time in 2022

Authors:

Ima Elijah

This collapse comes barely 38 days after the national grid suffered its last system failure, on June 13.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it lost an aggregate generation of 457mw to the system collapse as it affected other grid-connected units in the plants.

At about 11 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed for the sixth time in 2022, causing a blackout and affecting businesses and livelihoods across the nation.

The incident occurred 38 days after the national grid suffered a system failure on June 13.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 21, by Ndidi Mbah, general manager, public affairs, TCN, the company said the system failure “was a result of a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94Hz to 47.36Hz, which created system instability”.

It, however, said grid restoration was near completion.

“Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the general public that the national grid experienced system disturbance at about 11.27am today, 20th, July 2022. The incident was a result of a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94Hz to 47.36Hz, which created system instability,” TCN said.

“According to reports obtained from the National Control Centre (NCC), it was precipitated by the tripping of a Unit (with a load of 106 MW) in one of the generating stations due to “exhaust over temperature”.

“This unwholesome event, which pulled out other grid-connected Units in the plant, resulted in aggregated generation loss of 457MW. In its wake, a train of events ensued – culminating in the collapse of the national grid.

“As obtainable in all systems, when a component of the electric power system is defective, the entire configuration is vitiated.

“However, in-spite of setbacks encountered at the initial stage, grid restoration had almost been completed as at 11:00pm when this report was filed.

“The Nigerian electricity supply industry appreciates the kind understanding of government and consumers of electricity within and outside the country. We are committed to leveraging the concerted interventions instituted thus far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of system collapse will soon become a thing of the past.”

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has proposed a solution to the continued collapse of the national grid.

In a post on his Facebook page, Atiku wrote: “I am reliably informed that there was a total National Grid Collapse at precisely 12:23pm today. This is one collapse too many. It is the 6th time this is happening this year alone."

Atiku's light-bulbing idea is to innovative financing of infrastructure in the power sector.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

