The Acting Managing Director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abdulaziz said the system which collapsed on Sunday evening was restored within 40 minutes of the incident.

He explained that the company immediately went into action and stabilised the system in Abuja, before other parts of the country.

According to him, there is nothing strange but it is normal for a system to collapse and that can happen in any country of the world.

“Since I came on board, we never had any system collapse and this one that happened on Sunday was restored immediately which is the fastest system collapse recovery.

“We are guarding the grid, we don’t want the system collapse to happen, but when it happens, the most important thing is what was done and how it was done to restore the system.

“In the last six months, there was no system collapse in the grid,” he stated.

He said that in his last few months in office, he had reorganised the company to ensure power stability.