Collaborate to end security challenges: SGF tells security agencies

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has called on the armed forces and other security agencies to collaborate and tackle the security challenges in the country.

Mustapha made the call during the second edition of the Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the synergy and friendship he witnessed at the event gladdened his heart, urging the participants to continue in the spirit of the games entitled: “Racing to Bond’’.

“If armed forces collaborate and synergise such as I have seen today, the security challenges of the country will be a foregone conclusion’’, he said.

The SGF commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, for his initiative to forge a better understanding among the armed forces.

He said that such understanding and relationship among the armed forces and security agencies would bring about an effective and efficient synergy.

Mustapha also commended the athletes for the determination, physical and mental fitness they displayed at the event.

In his remarks, Olonisakin expressed happiness that he was able to witness the event, advising that it ought to continue to be an annual event.

He noted that they had been a lot of improvement in the competition since the maiden edition in 2017 and the armed forces and other security agencies should focus on quality above quantity.

He said that the bond and friendship formed during the event would lead to improved synergy among all the security agencies for an efficient, effective and cohesion in tackling security challenges.

Mr Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, said that sports remained the best development to sustain peace and unity in the country.

He said that there would be an international event in the United Kingdom in 2019 and called on all stakeholders for support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 180 officers from different armed forces and security agencies participated in the competition.

The highlights of the competition included the presentation of medals and trophies to participants.

Deborah Badum of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) came first in the individual female category; Diratu Yohanna of the Nigeria Police came second while Naomi Urana of the Nigerian Army came third.

Gyang Emmanuel of the NSCDC emerged winner in the male category; he finished the half marathon race in one hour seven minutes and 44 seconds, while Goyeti Gideon also from NSCDCcame second and Raymond Nabel of the Nigerian Army; third.

The Nigerian Army emerged the overall best in the Male Team event competition, NSCDC came second and the Nigerian Air Force came third.

In the female team event, the Nigerian Army took first position, NSCDC; second and the Air Force; third.