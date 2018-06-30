Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Collaborate to end security challenges: SGF tells security agencies

Boss Mustapha Collaborate to end security challenges: SGF tells security agencies

Mustapha made the call during the second edition of the Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship on Saturday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New SGF Boss Mustapha play

New SGF Boss Mustapha

(ChannelsTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has called on the armed forces and other security agencies to collaborate and tackle the security challenges in the country.

Mustapha made the call during the second edition of the Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the synergy and friendship he witnessed at the event gladdened his heart, urging the participants to continue in the spirit of the games entitled: “Racing to Bond’’.

“If armed forces collaborate and synergise such as I have seen today, the security challenges of the country will be a foregone conclusion’’, he said.

The SGF commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, for his initiative to forge a better understanding among the armed forces.

He said that such understanding and relationship among the armed forces and security agencies would bring about an effective and efficient synergy.

Mustapha also commended the athletes for the determination, physical and mental fitness they displayed at the event.

In his remarks, Olonisakin expressed happiness that he was able to witness the event, advising that it ought to continue to be an annual event.

He noted that they had been a lot of improvement in the competition since the maiden edition in 2017 and the armed forces and other security agencies should focus on quality above quantity.

He said that the bond and friendship formed during the event would lead to improved synergy among all the security agencies for an efficient, effective and cohesion in tackling security challenges.

Mr Ibrahim Gusau, the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, said that sports remained the best development to sustain peace and unity in the country.

He said that there would be an international event in the United Kingdom in 2019 and called on all stakeholders for support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 180 officers from different armed forces and security agencies participated in the competition.

The highlights of the competition included the presentation of medals and trophies to participants.

Deborah Badum of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) came first in the individual female category; Diratu Yohanna of the Nigeria Police came second while Naomi Urana of the Nigerian Army came third.

Gyang Emmanuel of the NSCDC emerged winner in the male category; he finished the half marathon race in one hour seven minutes and 44 seconds, while Goyeti Gideon also from NSCDCcame second and Raymond Nabel of the Nigerian Army; third.

The Nigerian Army emerged the overall best in the Male Team event competition, NSCDC came second and the Nigerian Air Force came third.

In the female team event, the Nigerian Army took first position, NSCDC; second and the Air Force; third.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Recruitment scandal rocks PENCOM as candidates petition Presidency
Sadiya Farouk FG to begin repatriation of over 91,000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon in July
Fayemi Ado Ekiti stands still for APC Mega rally
June 12 President Buhari confers national honour on Ayu, Ebute, Anekwe
June 12 SGF says Buhari made great sacrifice to honour MKO Abiola
June 12 Nwosu, who conducted 1993 election reaffirms MKO Abiola as winner
Abiola FG releases details of national honour investiture for late politician
Football Ghana soccer boss suspended in corruption row - FIFA
Buhari President woos tourists, investors to Nigeria

Local

French President, Emmanuel Macron to visit Buhari, African Shrine
Emmanuel Macron French President to visit Buhari, African Shrine
The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has called on former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon to speak up on the Plateau killings.
Plateau Killings Biafra Nations Youth League mocks Gowon over massacre
Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Head of Media Relations
FRSC Train tanker drivers to avoid accidents, Agency charges NUPENG/PTD
Suspected herdsmen have killed one person and rustled nine cows in Jos, Plateau state, according to DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Police Command in the state.
In Plateau Suspected gunmen kill one person, steal 9 cows