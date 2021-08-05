COAS praises troops for pummeling bandits, kidnappers in Zamfara

The COAS said the troops were committed to tackling the insecurity bedeviling the entire Northwest region.

The Army chief said that, although the bandits had been wreaking havoc in some areas, the Nigerian Army is collaborating with other security agencies to eliminate all criminal elements.

Yahaya enjoined citizens to support the military with vital information that would expose the criminals residing in their domain.

The Army Chief, said he was visiting Army formations to interact with officers and men in the field to appreciate them and encourage them in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

On arrival, the COAS was received by Brig-Gen Isiaka Olatunji, the Brigade Commander, Group Capt Daniel Musa-Komo, Commander Quick Response Group, and Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Husseini Rabiu, among other officers.