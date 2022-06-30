COAS describes report on poor welfare in the Nigeria Army as cheap blackmail

"It is on record that officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army under my watch, like never before, have witnessed exceptional positive changes in the moral and physical components of the force", he said.

COAS who spoke in a statement sent to our correspondent, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, through the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, described the report as a phantom and failed attempt at institutional blackmail.

"The weighty nature of the claims demanded some clarification for the sake of well-meaning Nigerians", the statement said.

Yahaya accused the fabricators of the report of an attempt to woo unsuspecting members of the public with “ bigotry bargains, laced heavily with evil intent” by giving ethnic and religious coloration to army activities.

According to him, "It is on record that officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army under the leadership of Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, like never before, have witnessed exceptional positive changes in the moral and physical components of the force.

"The Nigerian army had never had it so good, given the quantum of combat and logistics equipment that had been injected into the theatres of operations.

"The calibre of such logistics and equipment as well as new welfare packages introduced by the leadership of the army had evidently turned the tide against the complex array of threats facing the nation.

“Moreover, aside from prompt payment of salaries and operational allowances, welfare flights have been inaugurated, which significantly reduced the burden of troops traveling in and out of theatres to see their loved ones.

“This is also in addition to huge commitment on the medical needs of wounded-in-action officers and soldiers and the barracks communities.

“Scholarships are also being awarded to children of officers and soldiers killed in action in the on-going operations.

“It is worthy of note that across all army barracks, there are deliberate efforts at providing conducive working and living conditions for troops and their families.