COAS appointment: Defence Headquarters says no mass retirement in Army

Onyeuko said that retirement of senior officers from the military was always voluntary, adding that the military high command has yet to authorise retirement of any officer.

“At this point you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

“This has stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military.

“I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours as retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.