Anti-democratic forces behind violent protest in Nigeria - Coalition

Segun Adeyemi

The report highlights the urgent need for unified efforts to preserve democratic governance and maintain public order during national demonstrations.

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry protesters. [Getty Images]

In a detailed report, the coalition—led by Dr Ben Omale Amodu—revealed a disturbing trend of political thuggery and the exploitation of public unrest for personal and political gain.

According to the report, certain politicians orchestrated the chaos by mobilising hoodlums to target rivals, vandalise both public and private properties, and engage in looting.

Notable incidents include the destruction of the APC secretariat in Zamfara State, the vandalism and arson of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) Industrial Park in Kano State, and an attempted arson at the residence of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State.

Dr Amodu stated, "This bad turn of events serves as a stark testament to the fact that nationwide protests are often hijacked by anti-democratic forces and opposition elements, whose ultimate goal is to destabilise and destroy the very fabric of a united nation."

The coalition emphasised that while the protests began as a peaceful expression of dissatisfaction with the government's economic policies, they were hijacked by elements intent on destabilising the government.

The coalition has urged the Federal Government to take decisive action to address the protesters' demands, prevent future outbreaks of destructive protests, and hold those responsible for the recent violence accountable.

