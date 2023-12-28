CLO sends SOS letter to Gov Soludo over baby with hole in heart

The content of the letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu by the Chairman of the CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme.

Ezekwueme said the same letter had been delivered to the Governor’s wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, and the state Commissioner for Women and Children Welfare, Ify Obinabo.

According to him, as a compassionate and caring governor and leader, we wish to draw your attention to the pathetic and pitiable condition of little baby Ezenwata who has a hole in the heart. She hails from Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area.

The content of the letter reads: “The parents Mr/Mrs Oluchukwu Ezenwata have taken her to many hospitals and spent all they have without success.

“Recently, she was admitted at Irene Okwuosa Specialist Hospital, Oraifite, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

“They billed us N8.5 million to enable them to perform heart surgery on her, but the parents lacked financial wherewithal and needed urgent and immediate assistance to save the life of the innocent baby.

“CLO, on behalf of the parents and humanity, solicits for His Excellency’s usual magnanimity in that regard in order not only to save the life of the baby but also to bring succour and relief to both the parents and humanity.”

The letter noted that the eight-month-old baby needed love, empathy, compassion and care and should not be allowed to die because of paucity of funds.

“As our dear Governor, father of the state, humanitarian and compassionate servant leader, the innocent baby will not be allowed to die under your watch due to lack of funds.

“Kindly come to her rescue and do the needful by paying her hospital bills as Dorcas and St. Mother Theresa of our time.