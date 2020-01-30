Clina Lancet Laboratories unveil new ultra-modern laboratory in Maitama, Abuja

The facility situated at 1, Yedseram Crescent (Opposite Farmers Market) Maitama was unveiled as part of the company’s efforts to provide laboratory services of international standards with 100% accurate and reliable test results at all times. The official unveiling event was graced by leaders from the healthcare sector, members of the public and private sectors, diplomatic community and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Dr Olayemi Dawodu, MD/CEO of Clina Lancet Laboratories stated "Clina Lancet Laboratories is committed to providing its quota to the delivery of universal health coverage by rendering quality world-class diagnostic services to Nigerians. Our decision to open a new branch here in Abuja is in line with our vision and commitment to provide international standard services. As an organization, we are looking forward to serving the good people of Abuja."

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Clina Lancet Laboratories, Dr Dawodu Olayemi at the unveiling ceremony

"We thank all dignitaries and guests for taking out time to be present at this unveiling. Cerba Healthcare has made a decision to invest substantially in building a local network of clinical pathology laboratories on the African continent. We are also making plans to put in place grassroot quality healthcare not only in FCT but across the nation," Stephan Carre, CEO of Cerba Lancet Africa.

CEO, Cerba Lancet Africa, Stephan Carre giving a presentation during the Unveiling Ceremony of Clina Lancet Laboratories, Maitama, Abuja

Clina Lancet Laboratories currently functions in various parts of the country with branches in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri and Abuja. The group of laboratories has been a long standing player in the medical diagnostic sector in Nigeria with its focus on clinical pathology and providing over 4000 test offerings covering hematology, chemical pathology, endocrinology, histology, molecular biology, cytogenetic, microbiology among others. Its goal is to provide medical laboratory, consultative and referral services with the most extensive range of tests available.

Also in attendance at the event were notable dignitaries including representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association; Prof Francis Adedayo Faduyile, NMA Chairman, Dr. Philip Ekpe, Chairman NMA FCT, Abuja, Mr Jerome Pasquier, The Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Dr. Musa Shaibu, MD NNPC Clinic among others.

