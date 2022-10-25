RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Climate Change: Nigeria facing three challenges – Buhari tells Ban Ki-Moon

Ban Ki-Moon addresses recent flooding crisis in Nigeria...

Buhari disclosed his observation when he granted Ban Ki-Moon, the former United Nations Secretary-General audience on the sidelines of the First World Bio Summit 2022 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The Nigeria-Korea relationship: He expressed happiness with the cooperation existing between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea, especially in the area of energy supply, citing gas exports to the Asian country.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The challenges Buhari identified: Describing education as a key investment in addressing unemployment and underdevelopment, the Nigerian leader also noted that health challenges must be equally addressed.

Ban Ki-Moon speaks on flooding in Nigeria: On his part, the former Secretary-General sympathized with Buhari over the flooding while calling for more investment to improve education, avert environmental degradation and prevent diseases in a bid to meet the core Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

What you should know: Ban Ki-Moon thanked Buhari for attending the World Bio Summit, adding that his presence would highlight the importance of global action and cooperation in the development of vaccines and technology to meet the huge threat and challenges of pandemics.

