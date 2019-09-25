The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and Head of delegation, Mr Ketil Karlsen, disclosed this at the European Union Climate Sustainability Event, held at the Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano, on Wednesday.

Karlsen said the EU would also give Nigeria additional 8 million euro as technical support for effective implementation of non-climate change issues in the country.

“We are supporting Nigeria with 150 million euro for the renewable energy programme now. Another additional 8 million euro specifically targeting technical assistance on non-climate change issues.

“This project is a huge priority for us and one of our biggest priorities,” the EU ambassador said.

According to him, there is an urgent need for the Federal Government to rise up to the challenges of climate change, which could affect agriculture, the environment as well as humans.

“I want to urge the federal government to take the issue of climate change seriously, in order to find a way forward.

“The biggest players should rise to the occasion by coming on board where everybody should play their roles and responsibilities.

“We all need to come together to provide sustainable solutions to climate change by ensuring transformational change to affordable energy.

“The message to Nigeria is that what is good for Nigeria is also good for Europe.

“We want to see a prosperous Nigeria, we want to see a thriving Nigeria in which climate change will be identified and making sure there is access to affordable energy to all,” the EU ambassador added.

He said the EU would soon launch a climate change programme to help Nigeria in finding better policies and ways where everyone could contribute.

Karlsen said reaching out to students in Kano, where hundreds of students are participating, was exactly the right thing to do, to encourage transformational response the youth.

“We need to remember that Nigeria is one of the most vulnerable countries globally to the adverse effects of climate change.

“One of the 10 countries that are affected the most.

“We certainly see it here in Kano interrelating with situations of conflict and we see it hindering opportunities of development. That’s why its so important to be here,” he added.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo sues Timi Frank, Ononuju for spreading lies about him

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said the state government would partner with the EU to ensure success in renewable energy project in the country.

Ganduje, who was represented by the state’s Head of service, Dr Kabiru Shehu, noted that electricity was in bad shape in the country.

He stressed the need to take urgent steps, which would ensure that Nigerians benefit from the renewable energy project.

NAN reports that the event, which has its theme as: ‘Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future’, was attended by France Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jérôme Pasquier, lecturers, students of the university and other stakeholders.