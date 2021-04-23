Buhari claims he's providing higher quality of life for Nigerians with climate action

The 78-year-old was one of dozens of leaders who took part in the second day of the Leaders' Summit on Climate virtually hosted by the United States president, Joe Biden, on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The summit has been hailed as a statement of intent to celebrate the return of the U.S. to the Paris Agreement, an agreement of 191 members to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change.

While speaking during a session of the summit that focused on economic opportunities of climate action, Buhari said Nigeria has undertaken major environmentally-sound and climate-friendly programmes since the agreement was signed in 2016.

Noting that Nigeria is one of the most vulnerable nations of a climate crisis, he said his government has rolled out numerous policies such as institutional frameworks to cut emission by 28% unconditionally, and 45% conditionally with international support by 2030.

He said his government has also implemented policies to revolutionise energy consumption, the agriculture production and supply chain sector, and the oil and gas industry.

"The overall outcome of the highlighted actions have translated into food supply efficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, more job opportunities, better livelihood, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges, and higher quality of life," he said.

The president's claim is in sharp contrast to a record 33% unemployment rate in the country, as well as outrageous inflation rates, and ever-worsening poverty crisis.

His government's climate action and its supposed results also don't have a transparent trail in the public domain, but he hailed the return of the U.S. to the Paris Agreement on Friday.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement due to alleged unfair economic burden imposed on America, but Biden re-entered immediately he took office in January.

"The move further compliments the larger transition process of global economies to low carbon development pathways," Buhari said, commending Biden's decision.

He said the summit will be instrumental to galvanising high level political support to the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and invite more countries and stakeholders to take more climate-orientated responsibilities.

The Nigerian president called on countries to embrace circular economy and sustainable production and consumption models in order to expedite attainment of the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.