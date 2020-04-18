The Federal Government on Friday night announced the death of Kyari after a failed Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment.

The announcement was made through a statement from the State House, signed by Mr Femi Adeshina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Babajide, who is the Pastor of Christ Victory Church, gave the warning on Saturday in Ilorin, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the social media platforms have been trending with the demise of Kyari, as most Nigerians were playing politics with death.

“We are all humans. We should not play politics with everything. I am not happy with what I am seeing on social media. Nigerians are taking it too far.

“Go to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social network and see the rubbish Nigerians are uploading to celebrate his death.

“Abba Kyari served this country well and did not deserve what he is getting. He was one of us. He was a Nigerian, no matter what. We should sympathise and not celebrate his death,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians should worry on how to tackle and end the Coronavirus disease and not to celebrate those who lost their lives to the pandemic.

“We should be concerned on how to prevent the deadly virus, not to celebrate the victims on social media in a negative way. It is everybody’s responsibility to fight till the end,” he said.

He however advised the public to desist from mocking the dead and concentrate on how to stay safe.