ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cleric wants protest organisers to reveal identities & talk peacefully with FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric urged Nigerians to unite and address the nation’s challenges through dialogue and preserve the country’s hard-earned unity.

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Aminuddeen Daurawa [Kano Times]
Islamic scholar, Sheikh Aminuddeen Daurawa [Kano Times]

Recommended articles

Daurawa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday that this approach would halt the protest. He acknowledged citizens’ right to protest but warned that anonymous demonstrations could be exploited by individuals with ulterior motives.

The cleric urged Nigerians to unite and address the nation’s challenges through dialogue and preserve the country’s hard-earned unity.

Daurawa, a commander of the Sharia Police in Kano, advised the Federal Government to listen to the public outcry and address their grievances to prevent the protests. He stressed the need for them to understand the severity of the hardships, including hunger, inflation, unemployment and insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Islamic scholar said that the current democratic system allows for protests and human rights, adding that citizens’ rights cannot be restricted. He said that the government has the power to stop the protest by listening to the people’s concerns and resolving the current hardships.

Daurawa urged the government to take all necessary measures to address the public’s grievances, ensuring peace, progress and political stability.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iwuanyanwu was a bridge builder committed to Nigeria's peace - Obi

Iwuanyanwu was a bridge builder committed to Nigeria's peace - Obi

This city is so hot that 21 people have just died in 24 hours

This city is so hot that 21 people have just died in 24 hours

Cleric wants protest organisers to reveal identities & talk peacefully with FG

Cleric wants protest organisers to reveal identities & talk peacefully with FG

Nigeria needs peace, stability to achieve mandate, not protests - Youth Minister

Nigeria needs peace, stability to achieve mandate, not protests - Youth Minister

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

Katsina Police capture 2 bandit informants in cemetery with rustled animals

Katsina Police capture 2 bandit informants in cemetery with rustled animals

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

No matter how hungry we are, we'll partner for economic growth - Tinubu tells China

No matter how hungry we are, we'll partner for economic growth - Tinubu tells China

'We can't blame God for giving us these children' - Tinubu tells traditional leaders

'We can't blame God for giving us these children' - Tinubu tells traditional leaders

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

Umo Eno.

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules