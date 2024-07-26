Cleric wants protest organisers to reveal identities & talk peacefully with FG

Daurawa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday that this approach would halt the protest. He acknowledged citizens’ right to protest but warned that anonymous demonstrations could be exploited by individuals with ulterior motives.

The cleric urged Nigerians to unite and address the nation’s challenges through dialogue and preserve the country’s hard-earned unity.

Daurawa, a commander of the Sharia Police in Kano, advised the Federal Government to listen to the public outcry and address their grievances to prevent the protests. He stressed the need for them to understand the severity of the hardships, including hunger, inflation, unemployment and insecurity.

The Islamic scholar said that the current democratic system allows for protests and human rights, adding that citizens’ rights cannot be restricted. He said that the government has the power to stop the protest by listening to the people’s concerns and resolving the current hardships.