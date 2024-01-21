Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

Talena made the call during the Church’s service on Sunday in Abuja.

He admonished congregants to

pray fervently to withstand the impact of difficulties ahead in the country, as their strength would not be enough to handle the situation.

“We need help from God; your income and expertise are not enough for what I see ahead for Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed concern that Nigerians were currently living in fear because of the spate of insecurity, citing the prevalence of kidnappings in Abuja.

The cleric urged the congregants to have “the oil of God in their lives”, as God’s advantage for them to overcome in 2024.

He described the oil of God as “necessary to subdue realms and need for favour, impact, financial exploits and the journey of the congregants in 2024 and beyond.

“Oil of God would give you the capacity to overcome.

