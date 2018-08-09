2019: Cleric urges intending pilgrims to pray for peaceful elections

news

Sheik Ibrahim Fari, Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, on Thursday told intending pilgrims to the holy land to pray for smooth conduct of the 2019 general elections in the country.

Fari who spoke in Minna in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Nigerians should offer prayers to God for peaceful political atmosphere for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

‘‘What we require at this material time was for all Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations, to pray for successful implementation of government programmes.’’

He also urged the intending pilgrims to use the opportunity of the pilgrimage to pray for the nation’s peace, progress and stability.

The cleric said that it was only by so doing that the desired rapid socio-economic and political change would become a reality.

He urged the intending pilgrims to seek clarifications from the Islamic scholars over issues they did not understand during the exercise to enable them to perform an acceptable hajj.

He called on eligible Nigerians who had registered but yet to collect their permanent voter cards to do so immediately.

He said it was only by obtaining permanent voter cards that eligible voters could elect credible leaders that would ensure good democratic governance.