Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2019: Cleric urges intending pilgrims to pray for peaceful elections

Hajj 2018 Cleric urges intending pilgrims to pray for peaceful elections

Fari who spoke in Minna in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, said Nigerians should offer prayers to God for peaceful political atmosphere for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian pilgrims in Mecca play

Nigerian pilgrims in Mecca

(pmnewsnigeria)

Sheik Ibrahim Fari, Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, on Thursday told intending pilgrims to the holy land to pray for smooth conduct of the 2019 general elections in the country.

Fari who spoke in Minna in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Nigerians should offer prayers to God for peaceful political atmosphere for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

‘‘What we require at this material time was for all Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations, to pray for successful implementation of government programmes.’’

He also urged the intending pilgrims to use the opportunity of the pilgrimage to pray for the nation’s peace, progress and stability.

The cleric said that it was only by so doing that the desired rapid socio-economic and political change would become a reality.

He urged the intending pilgrims to seek clarifications from the Islamic scholars over issues they did not understand during the exercise to enable them to perform an acceptable hajj.

He called on eligible Nigerians who had registered but yet to collect their permanent voter cards to do so immediately.

He said it was only by obtaining permanent voter cards that eligible voters could elect credible leaders that would ensure good democratic governance. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS bossbullet
2 Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conferencebullet
3 DSS Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DGbullet

Related Articles

Iraq Country caught in crossfire of US sanctions on Iran
Hajj 2018 Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Hackathon seeks high-tech fixes to hajj calamities
Billy Graham Late evangelist's sermon notes to be displayed in American museum
Hajj 2018 Nigerian Medical Team cautions pilgrims against health hazards
2018 Hajj 17,000 pilgrims register for biometric data system
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina
2018 Hajj President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims
Bolsheviks 100,000 Russians mark 100 years since murder of last tsar

Local

Suspected Boko Haram murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno
Boko Haram Suspected terrorists murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno
SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier
Ibrahim Idris Inspector-General of Police seeks closer ties with PSC
Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14
NASS Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14
Okorocha Imo State Gov. declares 2-day public holiday for reg, PVC collection