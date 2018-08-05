news

Pastor Moses Oyedele of the Living Faith Church, Durumi in the FCT has called on eligible voters among Christians to obtain their Permanent Voter cards (PVCs).

Oyedele, who made the call on Sunday in a sermon to the congregation, said this was to enable them elect leaders of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

“The objective of the PVC is that, every registered voter gets his or her card on time so as to allow him or her exercise his or her franchise during the elections.

“Already, there are complaints over the collection of the cards, as many of the registered voters are unable to get their PVCs,’’ he said.

He said possession of PVC was only the means through which the electorate could chose leaders of their choice.

“As the nation general election draws closer, I appeal to the body of Christ who are eligible to vote to register and get their voter cards.

“This will enable them to vote God-fearing leaders and of proven integrity, in the interest of national development.

“The electorate can only actualise their dreams for good governance if they vote leaders of proven integrity.

“They can only vote leaders of their choice when they register and have their voter cards,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set Aug. 17as deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration – CVR.