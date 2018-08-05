Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Cleric urges Christians to obtain their PVC

Permanent Voter Cards Cleric urges Christians to obtain their PVC

Oyedele, who made the call on Sunday in a sermon to the congregation, said this was to enable them elect leaders of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC uncovers illegal registration center in Kwara play

Permanent Voters' Cards (Illustration).

(Premium Times)

Pastor Moses Oyedele of the Living Faith Church, Durumi in the FCT has called on eligible voters among Christians to obtain their Permanent Voter cards (PVCs).

Oyedele, who made the call on Sunday in a sermon to the congregation, said this was to enable them elect leaders of their choice in the 2019 general elections.

“The objective of the PVC is that, every registered voter gets his or her card on time so as to allow him or her exercise his or her franchise during the elections.

“Already, there are complaints over the collection of the cards, as many of the registered voters are unable to get their PVCs,’’ he said.

He said possession of PVC was only the means through which the electorate could chose leaders of their choice.

“As the nation general election draws closer, I appeal to the body of Christ who are eligible to vote to register and get their voter cards.

“This will enable them to vote God-fearing leaders and of proven integrity, in the interest of national development.

“The electorate can only actualise their dreams for good governance if they vote leaders of proven integrity.

“They can only vote leaders of their choice when they register and have their voter cards,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set Aug. 17as deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration – CVR. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day...bullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Holy Father changes Catholic church teaching
Pope Francis Holy Father warns against idolatry
Turkey Country vows retaliation in crisis with US over pastor
Daddy Freeze Religious activist attacks pastors for not helping church members
Spirituality Everything born-again Christians need to know
Christianity 7 things you need to know about the blood of Jesus Christ
Bishop Oyedepo Here is how Living Faith founder is reacting to "persistent killings"
In Mexico Virgin Mary statue weeps olive oil tears
David Oyedepo Winners’ Chapel declares 7 day fast to rescue terrorised soul of Nigeria

Local

Nigerian soldiers on guard in one of Borno villages.
In Zamfara APC Chairman lauds FG over troops deployment
Oyo State House of Assembly
In Oyo Assembly Speaker sends SoS to Buhari over abandoned Oyo-Ogbomoso highway
Sen Ita Enang
Ita Enang Presidency appeals to NASS to reconvene
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been hit by a series of defections by senior officials to the opposition
Buhari President salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70