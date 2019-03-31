According to NAN, on Sunday March, 31 2019, Olumakaiye said: "If you serve the people diligently, the people in return will serve you to the end. In all your programmes make sure you carry the people along.

Respect every person under your leadership; one tree does not make a forest. Remember you were nobody before you became the bride of the nation. What can you give back to God?

Remember how you moved to the crannies without breaking down. God is the source of our joy and happiness, have genuine heart for service, be strong and courageous.

To be successful in life you must do the right thing, moment by moment, day by day. You shared what happened when you keyed in to our 21 days of fasting and prayer.

Never leave or abandon God. Be full of humility, never be full of yourself. Pride changes angels into devil. Don't lack integrity," the bishop said.

The Bishop also added that as humans, we should always cultivate the habit of thanksgiving in every situation we find ourselves no matter how little.

Sanwo-Olu, further urged everyone, no matter the religion to be steadfast and understand that God answers prayers.

He said: "God is real, whatever you are asking God hold on to him. God answers prayers. I know that so much is expected from me by 20 million Lagos residents. I pray and hope that God will take Lagos to a greater height."

For the reason of their victory at the just concluded general poll, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, were at St. Andrew Anglican Church, Okepopo, Lagos, to give thanks to God.