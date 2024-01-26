Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

Moses, who expressed the worries in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday, said the rate of divorce among couples nowadays had become alarming.

According to him, young couples now consider divorce as the best solution to any minor disagreement in their marriage. Moses urged couples to learn to fix things through dialogue and endurance rather than resorting to divorce.

“They should stop rushing to the courts for divorce. There is no perfect marriage anywhere,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cleric said that most reasons adduced by estranged couples for seeking divorce in Nigeria were oftentimes frivolous and not worth it. He said that that little misunderstanding could be resolved amicably between couples to save their marriage.

Moses counsels couples to endeavour to study and know their partners very well to solidify the bond between them. The cleric also advised Nigerians to stop copying the Western world in everything they did, saying that European culture is different from that of Africa.

He noted that divorce and separation had ruined the lives of many children, as they were the ones who usually bore the impacts of divorce.