Moltok conducted the prayers during the Sunday service of the Church in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that communities in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas recently came under attacks by gunmen as a result of which many lives were lost and properties destroyed.

The Cleric prayed to God to avert further attacks and manipulations, while also praying for confusion and misunderstanding in the camp of the insurgents to destroy their plans for any intending attacks.

“We declare no attack in any village this week and beyond. We pray against the evil perpetrators and for divine intervention for God to send angels to release those in captivity,” he prayed.

The cleric together with the congregation prayed for peace in Plateau and Nigeria, saying the attacks were obstructing normalcy in daily endevaours and governance.

In his sermon titled’ Scriptural Approach to 2020′, Moltok said only the word of God can save man, as the challenges men faced is the inability to believe God’s word, adding that knowledge of God gives believers advantage over others.

“The Bible is the manual of life. The ability of the product lies in the understanding of the manual. To have understanding over scriptures and apply it, is to have understanding over life and its tribulations,”he said.

He said the content of the Bible encompasses life and understanding of one self, finding God and his power to transform, brings life as its being read, and paints the picture of what the world was meant to be and instructions to live aright with God.

The cleric said that the word brings faith, saying in the spiritual realm, transactions were made by faith stressing that no matter the personality or achievement of a person, they should always rely on the word of God and also strive to improve on themselves to do greater exploits