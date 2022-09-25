RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cleric advises Christians against expensive burial

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, the Parish Priest of St. Finberrs’ Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos, has advised Christians to desist from organising expensive burials.

Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, the Parish Priest of St. Finberrs' Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos.
Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, the Parish Priest of St. Finberrs’ Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos. (TheNewsChronicle)

Gpoep, who is also the Chaplain, Plateau Government House Chapel, gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday in Jos.

The cleric, who decried the high cost of burial, particularly among Christians, said that the ceremony which out to be solemn, had become a ”show” in the society.

He explained that organising expensive burial for loved one is not a guarantee that the deceased would make heaven, hence, should be done in a moderate manner.

”I have observed that most Christian burials are expensive; we sink huge amount of money to bury our loved ones.

”Sometimes, those who donated the huge sums for the burial didn’t support the deceased when he or she was alive and needed the help most.

”It has become like a show and competition among families; I heard that some churches now demand for a fee before they conduct funerals.

”So, I want to strongly advice Christians to cut down how they spend huge amounts to bury the dead and learn to support people when they are alive,” he advised.

Gopep, also advised Christians to desist from expensive lifestyles and cater for the needs of the poor and the less-privileged persons in the society.

