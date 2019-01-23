Eshiamomoh stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the power to discipline erring judges lies with the National Judicial Council. The CJN being the chairman of the council, is expected to rescue himself pending the determination of the case.

So, in the circumstance, the proper thing to do is for the CJN to step aside so another person will be appointed to preside over the investigative penal.

The council is a statutory body that is saddled with the responsibility of dealing with misconduct of any judicial officer.

It is the same council that usually recommends the appointment of members of the CCT. So the system of administration of justice is complex, he said.

He expressed dismay on recent happenings in the nation`s judiciary following the allegation of false asset declaration against the CJN.

Eshiamomoh, however, called on the prosecuting agencies to always conduct proper investigations to avoid filling frivolous charges that might not withstand the test of judicial processes.

Lawyers should avoid making unsubstantiated comments against judicial officers, they should be proactive and join the fight against corruption in the country, he said.