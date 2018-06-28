Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

CJN directs Magistrates to inspect police stations monthly

Police Brutality CJN Onnoghen directs Magistrates to inspect police stations monthly

The directive is a response to the several complaints from the public about police brutality.

  • Published:
CJN directs Magistrates to inspect police stations monthly play Masked police officers (illustration) (The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has directed Chief Magistrates to make monthly inspection rounds to police stations to curb indiscriminate cases of brutality, inordinate arrest and detention and extortion of Nigerians by police officers.

He issued this directive in a practice direction dated June 20, 2018 and titled "Re: The role of magistrates in curbing Police brutality under the administration of criminal justice act".

According to the directive, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) gives Magistrates oversight functions over police stations in their jurisdictions.

Section 34 (1) of the act states, "The Chief Magistrate, or where there is no Chief Magistrate designated by the Chief Judge for that purpose, shall, at least every month, conduct an inspection of police stations or other places of detention within his territorial jurisdiction other than prison."

During inspections, Magistrates are charged with inspecting record of arrest, directing the arraignment of suspects, and granting bail, where appropriate, to suspects who have been refused bail.

The CJN noted that the directive is a response to the several complaints from the public about police brutality which has become overwhelming and worrying.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Human Rights Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country for womenbullet
2 Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks - Miyetti...bullet
3 In Nasarawa Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows - Policebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Who will protect us as Nigeria burns?
Ortom Governor demands apology from defence minister
Pulse Opinion Why Nigeria's SARS problem is not ending anytime soon
#EndSARS If you want to report a SARS officer, here are the numbers
Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects
In Nasarawa  Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill family of 4 
Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders independent audit of SARS detention cells nationwide
Chukwudi Onuamadike Evans used soldier as decoy during crime spree, says witness
Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they stoned him
Offa Robbery Former SARS officer, Adikwu, killed 22 people during operation

Local

#EndSARS: Buhari working on making SARS responsible - Osinbajo
#EndSARS Buhari working on making Police unit responsible - Osinbajo
Osinbajo says FG decentralizing power generation, distribution
Yemi Osinbajo V.P says FG decentralizing power generation, distribution
We are never a terrorist organisation - Miyetti Allah
Miyetti Allah "We are never a terrorist organisation," MACBAN says
Miyetti Allah says herdsmen armed with guns are criminals
Plateau Killings Miyetti Allah says herdsmen armed with guns are criminals