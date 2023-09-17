CJN Ariwoola to swear in 9 new Appeal Court Justices Wednesday

This was disclosed by the Director of Press and Information at the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, in a statement over the weekend.

The newly appointed Justices include Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who became a High Court Judge on 24th May 1999; Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, appointed a High Court Judge on 31st October 2001; and Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was installed as High Court Judge on 17th January 2005.

Others are Justices Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 22nd June 2009; Asma’u Musa Mainoma from the Federal Capital Territory appointed High Court Judge on 1st February 2013; Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who became High Court Judge on 26th June 2014; and Jane Esienanwan Iyang from Cross River State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 12th February 2015.

The rest are Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who was elevated to the High Court Bench on 12th February 2015; and Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, appointed to the High Court on 14th July 2017.