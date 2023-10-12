ADVERTISEMENT
CJN approves Falana's wife, Ajulo, 56 others as SANs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The swearing-in ceremony of the 58 successful applicants would take place on November 27.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Secretary of LPPC, Hajo Bello.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LPPC had earlier shortlisted 69 lawyers for the prestigious award,

Those in the list included Funmi Falana, the wife of Femi Falana (SAN); the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) Mrs Folashade Alli, Abiola Oyebanji, Bomo Agbebi.

On the list also were Daniel Uruakpa, Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, Kingsley Obamogie.

“The LPPC, Chairmanship of His Lordship, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, approved their rank as SAN“, Bello said in the statement.

He said the swearing-in ceremony of the 58 successful applicants would take place on Nov. 27.

Ajulo is a rights activist renowned for his extensive knowledge and activism in various areas of law.

These include litigation, constitutional law, corporate and commercial law, and human rights.

He obtained his first law degree from the University of Jos and pursued further education at various international institutions.

He currently serves as a research scholar at Lincoln University College and volunteers his expertise as an adjunct lecturer at several universities, including his home state institution, Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

Ajulo’s remarkable contributions have earned him numerous awards and honors, including Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) which was conferred on him by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

CJN approves Falana's wife, Ajulo, 56 others as SANs

