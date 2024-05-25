ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CISLAC calls for calm amid tension in Kano Emirate tussle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed deep concern over the tension being created by the power tussle between the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in Kano State.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, expressed the concern in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)The state government had on Thursday reinstated Sanusi as the 16th Emir following the amendment of the Kano State Emirate Council Law by the State House of Assembly.

Sanusi had once reigned as emir before he was sacked by the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, who also split the emirate into five, appointing Bayero as Emir of Kano.

Bayero had challenged his removal and had purportedly obtained a court order stopping the reinstatement of Sanusi

ADVERTISEMENT

The state governor, Abba Yusuf, on Saturday ordered the arrest of the dethroned emir, alleging he was smuggled into the city after his removal, to breach the peace in the state.

Musa-Rajsanjani called for calm, warning that “these developments ” could plunge Kano State into chaos and anarchy and undermine the peace and stability of the border North.

“These actions could dismantle the 1,000 years of Kano’s political heritage,” he said.

Musa-Rafsanjani said CISLAC was alarmed by the "controversial court order” which aims to return Emir Aminu Bayero.

“This ruling was issued by a judge who is currently out of the country and not in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This situation raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the court order.

“The reliance on what CISLAC describes as a kangaroo court order, to justify the police and other security operatives’ invasion of Kano State is deeply troubling, and exacerbates tensions”, he said.

According to the CISLAC Director, the constitution empowers the state governor to appoint and confirm traditional leaders, including the Emir.

“The attempt to usurp this power and push the state into a state of anarchy is unacceptable.

“CISLAC firmly believes that the autonomy of the Kano State Government in managing its traditional institutions must be respected to avoid further conflict,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CISLAC urged President Bola Tinubu to resist any attempts by desperate politicians to disrupt the peace and harmony currently prevailing in Kano State.

“The Federal Government must not allow itself to be used as a tool to further political interests that jeopardise the stability of the state and region,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje parley northcentral APC stakeholders, drums support for Tinubu

Ganduje parley northcentral APC stakeholders, drums support for Tinubu

CISLAC calls for calm amid tension in Kano Emirate tussle

CISLAC calls for calm amid tension in Kano Emirate tussle

Tinubu tasks APC stakeholders in North-Central on unity

Tinubu tasks APC stakeholders in North-Central on unity

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 books to pupils in Bauchi

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 books to pupils in Bauchi

We’re committed to modernising NAF to bolster national security - Tinubu

We’re committed to modernising NAF to bolster national security - Tinubu

What it means to be trapped awaiting trial in Nigeria's prison system

What it means to be trapped awaiting trial in Nigeria's prison system

Kano agog as Sanusi returns to Emir's palace after early fears

Kano agog as Sanusi returns to Emir's palace after early fears

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Kano police vow to enforce court order against Sanusi's reinstatement

Fresh trouble in LP as Edo executives suspend Abure for anti-party activities

Fresh trouble in LP as Edo executives suspend Abure for anti-party activities

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC