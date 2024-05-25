CISLAC calls for calm amid tension in Kano Emirate tussle

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)The state government had on Thursday reinstated Sanusi as the 16th Emir following the amendment of the Kano State Emirate Council Law by the State House of Assembly.

Sanusi had once reigned as emir before he was sacked by the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, who also split the emirate into five, appointing Bayero as Emir of Kano.

Bayero had challenged his removal and had purportedly obtained a court order stopping the reinstatement of Sanusi

The state governor, Abba Yusuf, on Saturday ordered the arrest of the dethroned emir, alleging he was smuggled into the city after his removal, to breach the peace in the state.

Musa-Rajsanjani called for calm, warning that “these developments ” could plunge Kano State into chaos and anarchy and undermine the peace and stability of the border North.

“These actions could dismantle the 1,000 years of Kano’s political heritage,” he said.

Musa-Rafsanjani said CISLAC was alarmed by the "controversial court order” which aims to return Emir Aminu Bayero.

“This ruling was issued by a judge who is currently out of the country and not in office.

“This situation raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the court order.

“The reliance on what CISLAC describes as a kangaroo court order, to justify the police and other security operatives’ invasion of Kano State is deeply troubling, and exacerbates tensions”, he said.

According to the CISLAC Director, the constitution empowers the state governor to appoint and confirm traditional leaders, including the Emir.

“The attempt to usurp this power and push the state into a state of anarchy is unacceptable.

“CISLAC firmly believes that the autonomy of the Kano State Government in managing its traditional institutions must be respected to avoid further conflict,” he said.

CISLAC urged President Bola Tinubu to resist any attempts by desperate politicians to disrupt the peace and harmony currently prevailing in Kano State.