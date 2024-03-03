ADVERTISEMENT
Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shepherd ‘s Sure Bread , a product of Shepherd House Assembly International, at its launching at the church premises on Sunday in Abuja [NAN]
The Shepherd House Assembly International formally launched the production of its Shepherd’s Sure Bread on Sunday in Abuja to assist the indigents in the church and other communities as economic hardship bites harder.

Speaking at the event, the Project Director of the initiative, Rev. Jackie Talena, said that the aim was to help the church generate resources to provide welfare for its members and other less privileged in society.

The director said that the project was part of the church`s vision of `reaching the unreached in the society` and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Though this is a business venture, the proceeds of the bread will be used to actualise the vision of the ministry.

“This is through welfare and support for the less privileged and by generating resources to organise our outreaches, crusades and programmes in the church,“ she said.

Talena, who is also the wife of the senior pastor of the church, said that the business would be used as a platform to train members in the skill of baking and also in building their business skills.

She added that the skills would also empower them to be financially stable, especially with the rising cost of living in the country.

She thanked Rev Joshua Talena, the Senior Pastor of the church, for the quality investment and other sacrifices to ensure the success of establishing the bakery.

Talena urged the church members and other residents of Abuja to patronise the bread.

On her part, the Project Coordinator for the bread bakery, Mrs Akon Etuk, said that it successfully passed through all the due process and requirements of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC).

“ A certificate of listing has been granted in that regard.

“We are positioned to ensure the standard, the processes, hygiene and quality of this brand is maintained at all times.

“We will always consider our consumers first in our practices and also offer the best prices possible," she said.

She urged the government to consider the current economic challenges in the country and assist small-scale businesses such as the church's bread bakery to enable them to survive.

“The brand we are introducing to Nigerians today is a wholesome pack of goodness, health and vitality,“ she said.

