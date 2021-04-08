Church of England to return 2 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria after 40 years

The busts are expected to eventually make their way back to Edo State through the Digital Benin project set to launch in 2022.

The announcement follows the recent decision of the University of Aberdeen to return to Nigeria a Benin bronze sculpture stolen over a century ago.

The bronze sculpture depicting an Oba of Benin was acquired by the university in 1957, decades after it was looted.

The university said the theft of the sculpture was one of the most notorious examples of the pillaging of cultural treasures associated with 19th century European colonial expansion.