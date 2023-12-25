ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party leader called for prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas
We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

Recommended articles

The Lagos State LP Chairperson, Pastor Dayo Ekong, said this in her message to Nigerians in commemoration of the 2023 Christmas celebration.

The message was issued by Olubunmi Odesanya, the LP Publicity Secretary in the state.

Ekong described the season as a moment of joy, peace and reflection of God’s goodness and love for humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, there is still hope for the nation, no matter the intensity of the current economic pains.

“Labour Party in Lagos State felicitates with the Christians in the State, the nation and the entire world on this very important occasion.

“We feel your pain and request that you do not despair.

“Every pain and suffering has an expiry date and we know, for sure, that the chain of hardship, struggles and gloomy future will be broken soon,” she said.

The party leader called for prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All will be well with our dear country and us all,” Ekong said.

She wished Lagos residents a merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

We feel your pains, never despair, Labour Party tells Nigerians at Christmas

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Blessings for same-sex couples signs of end time, Nigerian clerics

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Amotekun parades 12 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Ondo

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Defence Chief urges Nigerians to unite against common enemies

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Your sacrifice is not in vain, Akpabio assures Nigerians in Christmas message

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

Lagos to arrest, prosecute residents for indiscriminate street gate closure

Lagos to arrest, prosecute residents for indiscriminate street gate closure

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Buhari's SGF Boss Mustapha refutes $6.3m CBN looting allegation

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans