Mr Adamu Ibrahim, the state’s Chairman of the association gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

“With the closure of Nigerian borders and ban on importation of foreign rice, rice dealers in the state have improved the quality of locally produced rice.

“Rice processed in Lafia mill is stone free and very nutritious,’’ he said.

The chairman commended the Federal Government for the ban on importation of rice.

He said the action had boosted local production of rice as well as increased employment opportunities in the state.

“When there were no restrictions on importation of rice, our members in Lafia hardly record sale of one truck in a week.

“Since the ban on foreign rice, we sell up to six trucks in a day amounting to millions from Lafia rice mill alone,” he said.

Ibrahim added that there were other rice mills in Asakyo, Ashagwan among others.

He explained that the leadership of the association had its warned members to ensure that the rice produced in the state was of high quality.

According to him, the rice mill in Lafia alone has more than 28 000 workers involved in various stages of processing.