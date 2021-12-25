Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

The governor said this in his Christmas message on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

He also advised Christian faithfuls in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

He said, “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

“We must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind.

“We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Christian faithfuls in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

“We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had asked Christian faithfuls to take advantage of the Christmas season to pray for Nigeria.