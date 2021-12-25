RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu advises Christian faithfuls in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper (Guardian)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper (Guardian)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents of the state to be their brothers’ keeper as they celebrate Christmas.

Recommended articles

The governor said this in his Christmas message on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

He also advised Christian faithfuls in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

He said, “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

“We must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind.

“We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Christian faithfuls in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

“We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had asked Christian faithfuls to take advantage of the Christmas season to pray for Nigeria.

The Speaker said the Christmas period called for unity of purpose among citizens.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

TCN restores power supply after breakdown of 5 towers in Lagos

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

TCN says fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers in Lagos

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]