The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC),Osun Command, on Friday, said it had deployed over 1,500 personnel to provide security in the state during and after the Christmas celebration.

Mr Babawale Afolabi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the corps, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.

He said that the command had put in place adequate security arrangement to ensure residents of the state had a hitch-free celebration.

“The Corps has deployed over one thousand five hundred (1500) personnel across the state to protect lives and property before, during and after the festival.

“Critical national assets and infrastructure throughout the state are also keenly manned by our officers.

“We appeal to the public to be vigilant and make available, any information that could lead to the arrest of anyone found tampering with any of these assets.

“Any suspicious movements or activities should also be reported to any of the offices of the NSCDC in all the Local Government and LCDA in the state.” he said