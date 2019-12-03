The Federal Government has calmed fears of possible fuel scarcity, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) boasted of robust fuel supply plan during the fast-approaching Christmas and New Year celebration.

During a meeting held at the Presidential Villa, and chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the state oil firm assured that Nigerians will enjoy the festive period without any hitch.

In the last five years, except for 2015, Nigerians experienced acute shortage of petrol, which seems to be a reoccurring decimal during the yuletide period. [The Nation]

“We are here today to take stock of our readiness for the festive period, particularly in terms of supplies and distribution of petroleum products across the country, so that this festive period will be enjoyed by Nigerians without any hitch, particularly during the Christmas and New Year," NNPC's Group Managing Director (GMD), Mele Kyari, was quoted.

Kyari added, “We are very sure today we have very robust supply plan not just for Christmas but beyond.

"We are assuring Nigerians that the NNPC has made adequate arrangement to make adequate supply of petroleum products.

"If there are any issues, we have come together with other agencies of government to ensure those issues are resolved to ensure Nigerians have a very merry Christmas this year.”

Also at the meeting held on Monday, December 2, 2019, were the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and heads of agencies in the oil and gas sector.

Others include the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Punch reports that aside ensuring that there is enough fuel available for consumption, the meeting also focused talks around security plans for the festive period, and palliatives by the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure safe journeys.