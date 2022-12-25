ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for love, unity, and peace among Christians and others around the world.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)
He urged Nigerians to approach the season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in themselves and the country.

“At Christmas, we celebrate love, hope, and joy, which the birth of Jesus heralds to the world.

“As individuals and as a nation, we face different challenges. But we should not allow that to weaken our faith in God and our country, as well as imperil our shared promise of greatness and prosperity.

“Let us approach this season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in ourselves and our country.

“Let us exhibit love, tolerance, a sense of unity and peace towards our neighbours and all around us during this season and beyond,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

