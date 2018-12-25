Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has commended non-indigenes residing in the state for living in peace and harmony with their host community.

Bagudu, who made the commendation in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, also rejoiced with Christians in the state on the occasion of Christmas celebrations.

He advised all Christians to uphold the teachings and virtues of Christ of humility, compassion and sublimity as well as maintain peaceful co-existence with adherents of other religions.

He said that his administration was committed to uplifting the living condition of the people and providing enabling environment for investment in the economic sector of the state.

The governor solicited for prayers for peace, security and prosperity for the nation and the citizenry.