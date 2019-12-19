How about some tech Christmas gift ideas? Something they would use over and over again and even after it becomes obsolete, it could remain as a souvenir. After all, why give a gift if it isn't going to be useful.

Here's our list of Tech Christmas gift ideas

Go ahead and make your loved one smile this Christmas.

1. Gift Card

by Amazon

Christmas gifts for tech-loving family and friends

Price: $50

$50 Available for immediate delivery. Gift cards sent by email can be scheduled up to a year in advance.

No returns and no refunds on Gift Cards.

Redeemable towards millions of items store-wide at Amazon.com or certain affiliated websites.

$50 from Amazon

Author review:

This makes a perfect gift for that friend or family member who loves to shop online, simply because they never expire and carry no fees. You can also get to choose a design and the denomination you want on the card.

2. Gooseneck Cell Phone Holder

by Alimu

Christmas gifts for tech-loving family and friends

Price: $9.99

$9.99 Universal lazy bracket: This Gooseneck Cell Phone Holder is compatible with Nintendo switch,iPhone XS Max XR 8 Plus 6 7 6S X 5, Google Pixel 3 2, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X 6P 7, LG G7 V40 ThinQ V20 V30 K20 G4 G5 G6, Samsung Galaxy S10 S10e S10+ Note 9 S9 S9+ S8 Plus S7 Edge S6 S5 J7 J3 Galaxy Note 8, BLU VIVO XL4, The cell phone mount suits any smartphone or device up to 3.5” wide (4-6. 5 inch cell phones).

Sturdy and Easy to install: It's easy to attach on furniture such as table and bookshelf. (phone holder for bed)

Flexible clip phone holder:

Worry-free Warranty: Alimu provides 12-month money-back or new replacements.

$9.99 from Amazon

Author review:

Very sturdy and strong, so you can rest assured there'd be no accidental slips; but one may need to be extra careful when adjusting the Gooseneck so that you don't destabilize the table clamp.

3. Wireless Camera Shutter Remote Control

by Camkix

Christmas gifts for tech-loving family and friends

Price: $7.49

$7.49 Handy little gadget

Lightweight and convenient to carry

Smooth pairing

Captures videos and photos instantly

Compatible with a wide range of devices

$7.49 from Amazon

Author review:

This cute little gadget makes taking pictures easier and especially selfies. You don't have to worry about shaky hands or someone not being in the shot. Its wide compatibility range also makes it a winner.

4. Kids GPS Tracker Watch

by iGeeKid

Christmas gifts for tech-loving family and friends

Price: $29.99

Free SIM Car

Two-Way Calls

Voice Chat,

GPS +LBS Positioning+Geo Fence,

SOS Call+Remote Monitor,

Smart Math Games+Love Rewards,

Remote Camera+Flashlight+ Alarm Clock

$29.99 from Amazon

Author review:

If you're worried about giving your child a phone, then this little gadget is the answer to that worry. It's going to be strapped to your child's wrist and that alone reduces the chances of it getting lost. What's more, it's got GPS and a SIM card, so you can call. There are games on it too, so your little one can keep busy.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com