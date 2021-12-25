RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Christmas: Gbajabiamila urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

Gbajabiamila says the Christmas period also calls for unity of purpose among citizens.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (Lawyard)
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (Lawyard)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has asked Christian faithfuls to take advantage of the Christmas season to pray for Nigeria.

The Speaker in a Facebook post on Saturday, December 25, 2021, also asked Christians to pray for Nigerian leaders.

Gbajabiamila added that the Christmas period also called for unity of purpose among citizens.

The post reads: “I rejoice with Nigerians, especially Christians, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas. The period calls for sober reflection. I, therefore, enjoin Christians to pray for the country amidst challenges.

“The character of Jesus Christ, who is the main reason for the celebrations, should reflect in the life of every Christian. This period also calls for unity of purpose among citizens. I urge all Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper at all times.

“Nigeria is passing through a lot at the moment but with the prayers and support of the citizens, the leaders would be able to provide good direction.

“I call on all Nigerians to eschew any act that could lead to the breakdown of law and order during and after the celebrations.

“I wish the Christian community and all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have also urged Nigerians to pray for the country in their Christmas messages.

Bayo Wahab

