Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Christmas: 201 FRSC mobile courts to begin sitting Monday

Christmas: 201 FRSC mobile courts to begin sitting Monday – Corps Marshal

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal of the FRSC, was on a nationwide tour , disclosed this on Saturday in Ibadan during his visit to Oyo State, in an effort  to ensure free flow of traffic nationwide during the yuletide season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FRSC sacks 25 officials over alleged corruption play Christmas: 201 FRSC mobile courts to begin sitting Monday (guardian)

The 201 mobile courts set up by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), nationwide to prosecute traffic offenders  during the yuletide season, will begin sitting on Monday,

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal of the FRSC, was on a nationwide tour , disclosed this on Saturday in Ibadan during his visit to Oyo State, in an effort  to ensure free flow of traffic nationwide during the yuletide season.

The Corps Marshal said all his personnel would be mobilized to ensure motorist obey traffic rules and urged road users to comply with traffic regulations so as not to spend their Christmas and New Year in prison custody.

He called for maximum punishment for any motorists that assault any of his personnel, saying 71 of his officers were assaulted by motorists from January till date as a result of malicious behaviour of some road users.

Oyeyemi advised motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel as we move towards the end of year 2018.

He said the commission has been able to bring down the  number of road traffic crashes to single digit in 2018 compared to 2017, saying this was an indication that an appreciable achievement had been achieved.

Oyeyemi said the FRSC was embarking on critical assessment of key federal roads nationwide in which Lagos-Ibadan Express way tour-gate, Iwo road express way were among in order to ensure free flow of traffic during yuletide period.

I am satisfied with the level of operation so far and we are complying with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free flow of traffic and reduce road crashes.

`I have set down full enforcements to ensure removal of obstruction from high ways, proper manning of all diversion areas so that we don’t experience gridlock and rescue team fully activated among others,’’ Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi urged road users to plan their journey and not to be in haste to complete the journey of four hours in two hours, saying most federal roads were now undergoing repair and motorist may not spend the normal time they spent when traffic was light.

He promised prompt response of the commission whenever there was traffic obstruction or road crashes and appealed to motorists to cooperate adequately.

Oyeyemi also urged the FRSC personnel conduct themselves in a professional manner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Pulse List 2018: Top 5 corruption stories in Nigeriabullet
3 Fashola says if you don't have electricity, that's your problembullet

Related Articles

INEC signs MoU with NURTW, NARTO for effective logistics
128 deaths, 2, 254 injuries recorded in road cashes in Sept., says FRSC
FG to rehabilitate bad roads before next rainy season - FRSC
Ember months: FRSC reiterates commitment to safety of passengers on roads
Nigeria mulls arming highway police -- but would guns and traffic chaos mix?
FRSC records 2,805 crashes, 1602 deaths in 4 months
Ember months: Commercial drivers must undergo vision acuity tests — FRSC
Yuletide: “There are no blood-sucking demons on the road,” – FRSC
FRSC: Oyeyemi wants solution for road traffic crashes

Local

FG declares Tuesday May 1, 2018 as public day
FG renews commitment to strengthen national security, unemployment
Olisa Agbakoba asks NASS to override Buhari’s veto on Electoral Bill
Insecurity: Buhari summons sub-regional leaders again, says war against Boko Haram, fight to finish
El-Rufai hints of plans by his govt to make legislation to check fake news, hate speech in Kaduna
El-Rufai hints of plans by his govt to make legislation to check fake news, hate speech in Kaduna
Atiku reacts as Buhari declines assent to Electoral Bill
President Buhari’s remarks at Extra-Ordinary Summit of LCBC’s Leaders
X
Advertisement