Christian youth group dissociates self from Sowore-led protests

The Chairman of the Committee, Amb. Phil Roberts, while presenting a Communique to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja said that Sowore’s continued tirades against the church was part of his desperate ploy to whip up sentiment, sway public opinion and elicit public sympathy.

“We condemn in totality the campaign of calumny and media war being waged against the church by the Sowore-led protests.

”Even though the DSS admitted to arresting the boys (protesters), Sowore remains brazenly relentless in his evil campaign to smear the name of the Church.

“We implore everyone to critically read facts and be objective in this matter.

According to the gospel minister, the youth won’t be cowered into embracing anarchy in our quest for change and so the youth should avoid the societal rascality and lawlessness.

“Church leaders should rise up to the occasion and speak for the church; if you’re aggrieved please do not bring your grievances to the church.

“We, therefore, call on the government to use its good office to call Sowore to order.

“We also implore everyone to read facts, maintain objectivity and refuse to be swayed by hateful sentiments.

“Dr Paul Enenche will never be a part of that and Dunamis Church dissociates himself from the group protests."

Also speaking, Mr Ugokwe Prince, Senior Pastor, Yoke breakers Church, stated that “if groups invade your office and start using it as a protest ground it’s like trying to join you with the government.

“We don’t and will never abuse the government.

“Today’s it’s a church, tomorrow it may be a mosque.

“We are gathered here today to let everyone know that we don’t fight the government.

“Anybody can wear any t-shirts to the church but the world is watching.

“If the elders will not speak up, we the Pentecostal youth will speak up and will also take actions.