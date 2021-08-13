Christian Pilgrims in Jordan pray against banditry, kidnapping in Nigeria

The pilgrims prayed to God to cast out the spirit of destruction of lives, banditry, kidnapping and criminal elements, who had been responsible for the state of insecurity in parts of the country.

Oluwafemi urged the pilgrims to take advantage of the spiritual exercise to improve on their relationship with God, and solicit for His intervention in their daily activities.

He also led the pilgrims to River Jabbok, where Jacob split his family into two, in preparation to meeting with his brother, Esau.

The Executive Chairman, Kogi Christian Pilgrims Commission, called for the spirit of reconciliation with one another for the building of our country.

“I encourage every pilgrim to pray fervently for God’s intervention on the challenges confronting our families and nation in particular, and keep reconciling for the growth, unity and togetherness of our nation.”

Some of the pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, for providing Nigerians with the opportunity for seeing, touching and rekindling the memories of places where Jesus Christ performed miracles in Jordan.