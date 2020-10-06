The association also resolved to reposition for effective actualisation of her set goals, according to a statement by Ayatse’s Media Aide, Freddie Adamgbe, in Makurdi.

Adamgbe said that the AOCTRON met on Monday in Abuja to discuss the state of the association and resolved to restructure and reposition the organisation for greater effectiveness.

He said that the association believed that restructuring would aid in the achievement of its set aims and objectives.

Adamgbe said that the 10-member Board of Trustees was reconstituted with Ayatse as chairman.

The Tor Tiv is also Chairman, Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers.

He further disclosed that the AOCTRON Board of Trustees also approved the composition of Southern and Northern blocs of the association, each to be headed by a national vice-president.

“The Northern Bloc will be headed by Dr Da Jacob Buba, Gbong Gwon Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Traditional Rulers, while the Southern Bloc will be headed by HRM, King Dandeson Jaja, Amanyanabo of Opobo and Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“The two vice-presidents are to ensure the proper restructuring and revitalisation of their blocs,” Adamgbe said.

"The BOT also reviewed the state of the nation and resolved to organise national prayers for the nation in collaboration with Muslim traditional rulers," he said.

Adamgbe said that the BOT, led by Ayatse, later paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, to brief him on the new development and planned national prayers.