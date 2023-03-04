Christian Leaders Conference tasks Tinubu on equity, fairness

They said equity and fairness in his administration would further safeguard peace and unity in the country.

Pastor Peter Abraham, the Coordinator, Christian Leaders Conference of Nigeria observed that, selfishness and insensitivity of political leaders before now were the cause of trauma the citizens are suffering from today.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the president-elect, he advised him to prioritize fairness, tackle economic issues and focus on security matters for a better nation.

“On fairness,we will want the president elect to show equity in appointments and sharing of resource to all regions.

”The Nigerian dwindling economy,unemployment and other economic issues should be addressed.

“On security, he said Nigerians and the nation needed to be secured to enhance development and growth."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the congress was optimistic that Tinubu would reunite the nations.

He commended INEC, the media and Nigerians for a successful and peaceful election,urging them to support his administration with prayers and patriotism.

He also congratulated other contestants in the Feb 25, elections but did not get elected to see their participation itself a great value to our national democracy.

“We very respectfully suggest that, in the spirit of patriotism, you should support the official outcome of the elections, or where strong evidence dictates the contrary, you should resort to available channels of seeking electoral redress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge all supporters of all these great compatriots to also tow the same pathway while eschewing any recourse to violence or illegal self-help,” he said.

In his speech, Archbishop, John Alli-John Coordinator, the Clerics Congress of Nigeria (TCCON), said God has destined Nigerian to be a united, great African nation where other countries of the world would come to take refuge, stressing that we need patience and commitment to keep the hope alive.

The arch bishop urged the president-elect to do everything humanly possible to cement the unity of the nation to enable nigerians tap its God-given blessings and abundance.

He also called on religious leaders to pray fervently for the proper direction of the nation’s leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

John – Alli said that religious leaders must be very active in directing our political Leaders with prayers for wisdom, the enthronement of peace and stability in the country.

“In the Bible Isaac and Ishmael came to get her to work and bury their father Abraham, he urged Nigerians to grow beyond religious sentiments as it divides a nation.”

He said Nigerians should use religious as a means of uniting one another and as a strategy to reunite ,rebuild and restructure the nation.

Also, Bishop Timothy Cheren, Secretary of TCCON, urged Tinubu to let his government reflect national unity in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged him to do everything within his power to make sure that he calm perceived frayed nerves across the country to a calm spirit, where the citizens would be harmonious among themselves so that there would be an easy coexistence when elected.