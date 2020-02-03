Bishop Sunday Garuba has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is God's anointed and a gift to Nigeria.

Speaking at a Love Feast organised as part of a 21-day marathon prayer for Nigeria at the Unity Fountain Abuja on Saturday, February 1, 2020, the cleric noted any attempt against the President shall be met by God's wrath.

"Nigeria is indeed a great nation, and we are grateful to God almighty for gifting us a president like Muhammadu Buhari, whose emergence as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is nothing but an Act of God. This much we must all admit contributed to this great victory we are celebrating today," he said.

"As a servant of God, I say without fear or favour that, but for the gift of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would have long seized to exist because of the forces of darkness that conspired to destabilize and disintegrate the country. The harder they tried the more victory God gives us. If this is not a significant testimony, I don't know what else to call it.

"My brethren, I say to you all today that President Muhammadu Buhari is God's anointed and anyone that attempts to rise against him shall be visited with Gods wrath for the bible says in the book of Psalms 105:15, that 'Touch not mine anointed and do my prophets no harm'," he added.

Boko Haram insurgency

Garuba noted that a united Nigeria is paramount in the military's quest to effectively flush out the remnant Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

According to him, there is an urgent need for a united Nigeria irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations in the fight against terrorism.

The cleric stated that the military must be celebrated for restoring peace in the northeast and bigger praises should go to President Buhari whose emergence led the transformation.

"We must admit, at this point, that indeed what our troops need from us is the collective resolve to stay united and join hands in completing the task at hand. We must give the Nigerian Military the cooperation that they deserve.

"This much we have done, and there is a need to continue to do more. We must not lose sight of the fact that the enemies of Nigeria would continue to gang up. They would continue to hold nocturnal meetings aimed at developing satanic plans towards Nigeria. But their efforts would always fail," he declared.

Meanwhile, the Police had foiled an attempt to blow up a Living Faith Church in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna state.