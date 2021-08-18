Christian body wants insurgents who married kidnapped Chibok girls to be prosecuted

Pogu and Adamu are among the 276 schoolgirls kidnapped in April 2014, when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok.

The two girls while in captivity were married off to their captors and gave birth to two kids each. The victims recently returned home with their captors, who claimed to be their “husbands”.

However, in a statement signed by Reuben Buhari, its research and press officer, the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria said the “violators of the girls who parade themselves as their husbands” must be brought to justice.

The group said it is disheartening and insensitive to describe the insurgents, who forcefully married the kidnapped girls as their husbands.

The statement reads, “After seven years in forceful, dehumanising and unlawful captivity, two abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno state have been found.

“First, it was Ruth Ngladar Pogu and the man erroneously referred to as her ‘husband’ who presented themselves to the security on July 28, 2021, in Bama.

“On Saturday, July 14, 2021, Hassana Adamu was also found with two children in Gwoza. Both girls were found with children from their abductors.

“The CSWN expresses its joy on this promising good news that holds the prospect of more girls getting their freedom.

“However, our concern stems from the fundamental human rights of these girls that were willfully violated.

“The Nigerian government may continue with its re-radicalisation programme that birthed the worrying terminology of ‘repentant terrorists, but we in CSWN, in view of the fact that Nigeria is governed by laws, call for the full application of all relevant laws on those who violated the girls.

“This would show the supremacy of law over lawlessness and impunity, and a consolation to the victims of insurgency trying to rebuild their lives or still wallowing in IDP camps.”