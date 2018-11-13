Pulse.ng logo
Cholera outbreak kills 175 in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe

About 10,000 have been hospitalised in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states due to the epidemic.

  • Published:
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation. play

Cholera outbreak claims lives

(The Politico)

A recent report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has revealed that about 175 people have been killed by cholera in three states in Nigeria's northeast region.

According to the council about 10,000 have also been hospitalised in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states due to the epidemic.

In a statement released by its programme manager, Janet Chanero, NRC attributed the outbreak to congested internally displaced person camps and host communities. The council added that the congestion has made it difficult to provide hygiene services.

Chanero said there is a need for urgent improved hygiene facilities to curb the deadly outbreak.

" The number of displaced persons affected by cholera has shot up to 10,000. The disease is spreading quickly in congested IDP camps with limited access to proper sanitation facilities," she said.

Chenero called on authorities to provide more space in camps and host communities for the construction of water and sanitation facilities.

