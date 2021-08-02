RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cholera kills 653 people in Nigeria in 7 months

Kano (5,215 suspected cases) has reported the highest number of deaths (143).

Cholera is an extremely serious disease that can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration [WHO]
At least 653 people in Nigeria have died of suspected cholera since January 2021, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest report published by the agency noted that 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported a total of 27,186 suspected cases since the beginning of the year.

27% of the reported cases have been of people aged between five and 14 years old; while 51% are male and 49% female.

Bauchi State has reported the highest number of cases (9,405), while Kano (5,215 suspected cases) has reported the highest number of deaths (143).

Sokoto (100), Bauchi (87), Jigawa (64), and Kaduna (50) are the other states that have reported 50 deaths or more.

Only Cross River and Adamawa have reported cases without any fatalities, according to the NCDC's report.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection, and is typically contracted from food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae.

Nigeria's response to the outbreak is led by the NCDC in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other partners.

The response includes the promotion of hygiene, provision of safe water, water chlorination, household disinfection, and sensitisation on dangers of open defecation in high-risk communities.

Some of the challenges limiting the government's response includes inadequate vaccines, and inadequate health facility infrastructure and cholera commodities for management of patients in all affected communities.

Difficulty in accessing some communities due to security concerns, and lack of potable drinking water in rural areas and urban slums have also been significant roadblocks to containing the outbreak.

Other states that have reported cholera cases in 2021 are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Plateau, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Katsina, and Borno.

