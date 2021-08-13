Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team met the governor and his deputy at the Council Chambers of Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday.

Haliru-Bunza, who is also the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, said a total of 2,208 cases of diarrhea and vomiting were reported between January and August this year.

The team told the governor that “between January and August, 2021, 2,208 cases of Diarrhea and Vomiting have been reported in 20 out of 21 Local Government Areas of the state, out of which 55 samples were tested and 26 turned out positive.

“A total of 146 deaths have been reported across the state, however the team clarified that for Cholera , a single confirmed case is termed as an outbreak (Epidemic) of Cholera in an area.”

While calling on the general public to observe personal and environmental hygiene, the team advised people to avoid open defecation.

NAN also reports that during the meeting, the need for inter sectoral collaboration of stakeholders was also emphasised.