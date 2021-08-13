RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kebbi Epidemic Rapid Response Team on Thursday said that 146 people have died following cholera outbreak in the state this year.

Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team
Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team

The leader of the team and Permanent Secretary, Kebbi Ministry of Health, Dr Aminu Haliru-Bunza, disclosed this when the team briefed Gov. Atiku Bagudu and his Deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe-Dabai (Rtd), on the cholera outbreak in the state.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team met the governor and his deputy at the Council Chambers of Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday.

Haliru-Bunza, who is also the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, said a total of 2,208 cases of diarrhea and vomiting were reported between January and August this year.

The team told the governor that “between January and August, 2021, 2,208 cases of Diarrhea and Vomiting have been reported in 20 out of 21 Local Government Areas of the state, out of which 55 samples were tested and 26 turned out positive.

“A total of 146 deaths have been reported across the state, however the team clarified that for Cholera , a single confirmed case is termed as an outbreak (Epidemic) of Cholera in an area.”

While calling on the general public to observe personal and environmental hygiene, the team advised people to avoid open defecation.

NAN also reports that during the meeting, the need for inter sectoral collaboration of stakeholders was also emphasised.

NAN reports that the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Abubakar Kaoje, was among other team members that briefed the governor.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okupe believes IBB wants him to become Nigeria's next president

Ngige to Nigerian Doctors: Carry yourselves with dignity

Cholera has killed 146 people in Kebbi this year - Rapid Response Team

Osun APC crisis deepens as faction alleges attack on leaders

Lagos govt halts illegal estate project on Ojota-Maryland wetland

Drug aid is saving underprivileged from Nigeria's healthcare nightmare

Buhari mourns late ex-President Shagari’s widow

Nigerian youths capable of finding solutions to challenges facing Africa – APC

FG reopens Eko Bridge, begins repair of airport flyover