Cholera claims 3 in Gombe, 27 hospitalised

Cholera claims 3 in Gombe, 27 hospitalised



Cholera outbreak at Tsangaya Islamic school, Madaki, in Gombe, has led to the death of three pupils while 27 others were hospitalised.

Dr Kennedy Ishaya, Gombe state Commissioner of Health confirmed the outbreak to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday during an inspection visit to Madaki Primary Health Care facility where the victims are hospitalized.

He said within three days, 30 children from Tsangaya Islamic school had contracted the disease out of which three had died.

Ishaya said 15 were treated and discharged while 12 were  still receiving treatment at the facility.

According to him, government has stocked all health  facilities in Gombe with sufficient drugs and advised people not to hesitate to report any suspected case to the nearest facility.

The commissioner also appealed to the health personnel working in the  health facilities to take all necessary steps to avoid the risk of infection.

“Make sure you observe Nightingale principles; no chewing of kola or chewing gum during working hours.

“Come to the hospital with two pairs of clothing.  When going home, drop the one you worked with and wear another one ,’’ he said.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful performing ablution to make sure they used water from good source to avoid contamination.

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that Kayode Fayemi’s defeat in the July 14, 2018 governorship election will be his congratulatory gift to the newly elected All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Senator Eyinnanya Abaribe’s legal counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has revealed that his client’s arrest is connected to a N30b fraud which he discovered in the 2018 budget.
Mr. Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA
Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs 
